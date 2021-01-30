X-CASH (XCASH) Trading Up 84.7% Over Last 7 Days

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $94,860.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 84.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 65.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007225 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 107.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,036,441,766 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

