Xaya Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $1,926.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xaya has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,588,507 coins and its circulating supply is 45,446,380 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.