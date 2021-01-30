xBTC (xBTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,116.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, xBTC has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One xBTC token can currently be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC on popular exchanges. xBTC has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $3,116.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00130513 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.62 or 0.00261121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00065925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00064561 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,861.14 or 0.92830469 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 4,096,158 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,404,348 tokens. The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital . The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi

Buying and Selling xBTC

xBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.