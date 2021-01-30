XcelToken Plus (XLAB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,675.00

XcelToken Plus (CURRENCY:XLAB) traded 90.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One XcelToken Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XcelToken Plus has a total market capitalization of $615,847.09 and $1,675.00 worth of XcelToken Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XcelToken Plus has traded 179.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XcelToken Plus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00048114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00066330 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00261594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00064359 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00035377 BTC.

About XcelToken Plus