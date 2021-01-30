xEURO (XEUR) Market Cap Achieves $22,552.30

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One xEURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xEURO has a market cap of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, xEURO has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xEURO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00130403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066097 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00260546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00064183 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,370.61 or 0.90974847 BTC.

xEURO Coin Profile