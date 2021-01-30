XIO Price Up 1.7% This Week (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One XIO token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major exchanges. XIO has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000104 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About XIO

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

