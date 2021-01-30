xRhodium (XRC) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 43.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $31,939.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00005848 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004386 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017340 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,318,168 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,168 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

