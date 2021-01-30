Xuez (XUEZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $36,024.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. Xuez has a total market cap of $19,090.47 and $36,024.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xuez alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,956,212 coins and its circulating supply is 3,989,778 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

Xuez can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xuez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xuez and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.