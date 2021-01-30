Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 178.7% from the December 31st total of 810,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Xunlei stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
