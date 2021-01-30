Ycash Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $159,108.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.44 or 0.00244877 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00106062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00030881 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,760,912 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars.

