yearn.finance Trading Down 5.6% This Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $864.59 million and approximately $347.38 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $28,849.56 or 0.85889741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00130585 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00267988 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00065695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065927 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00034751 BTC.

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

