yearn.finance (YFI) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One yearn.finance token can now be bought for about $31,135.10 or 0.91569557 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market capitalization of $933.08 million and $409.87 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00134135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00264071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065082 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00035022 BTC.

About yearn.finance

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

