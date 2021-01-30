YF Link Market Cap Hits $27.05 Million (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One YF Link token can now be purchased for approximately $525.20 or 0.01540945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YF Link has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $27.05 million and approximately $587,025.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 54% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00133097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00263748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00065038 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,173.93 or 0.91464958 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official website is yflink.io

YF Link Token Trading

YF Link can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

