YF Link (YFL) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One YF Link token can currently be bought for $476.84 or 0.01418145 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and $419,314.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00048398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00132162 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00267818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00065739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00065812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00034944 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

YF Link Token Trading

YF Link can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using US dollars.

