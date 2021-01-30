YIELD App Tops 1-Day Volume of $791,367.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, YIELD App has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One YIELD App token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and approximately $791,367.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.80 or 0.00914295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.24 or 0.04630401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028224 BTC.

YIELD App Token Profile

YLD is a token. YIELD App’s total supply is 33,320,346 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,984 tokens. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

YIELD App Token Trading

