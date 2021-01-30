Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $573,351.00 (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002237 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and approximately $573,351.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00131433 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00067897 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00263216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00064898 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,255.68 or 0.91611136 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,890 coins.

