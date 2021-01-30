YOU COIN (YOU) Tops One Day Volume of $1.32 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00066922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.58 or 0.00849968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.62 or 0.04222184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00028509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018175 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

