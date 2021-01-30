YOUengine (YOUC) Market Cap Tops $6.85 Million

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. YOUengine has a total market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOUengine token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.92 or 0.00908095 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.33 or 0.04589546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00029964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018578 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

