Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 59.1% from the December 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Yunhong CTI worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

CTIB opened at $1.88 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 552.51% and a negative net margin of 19.62%.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

