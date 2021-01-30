Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the December 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Z stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.28. Z has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $14.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YAHOY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Z in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

