Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $11.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $11.80. The firm had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 138.90%.

CANG traded down $5.40 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,645,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,631. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.58. Cango has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

