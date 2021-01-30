Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to Announce -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the lowest is ($0.83). Homology Medicines posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 5,386.00%.

Several analysts have commented on FIXX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In other news, insider Albert Seymour sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $6,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,025,500 shares of company stock worth $12,836,800 over the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIXX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Homology Medicines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

FIXX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.15. 237,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,225. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $549.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.24.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

