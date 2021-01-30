Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.75 Million

Analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce $77.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.07 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $62.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $285.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $289.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $382.36 million, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $390.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Shares of GH opened at $155.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.15. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $87,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,306 shares of company stock valued at $80,723,308. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

