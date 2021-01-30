Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.75 Million

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce $77.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.07 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $62.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $285.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $289.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $382.36 million, with estimates ranging from $374.10 million to $390.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Shares of GH opened at $155.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.15. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $87,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 510,306 shares of company stock valued at $80,723,308. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Guardant Health by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.