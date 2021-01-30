Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report sales of $16.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp posted sales of $16.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $62.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $62.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $60.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 15.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,277 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

