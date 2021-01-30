Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Down 48.5% in January

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZLNDY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $57.46 on Friday. Zalando has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.19 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

