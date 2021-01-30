Zano Price Hits $0.43 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $46,050.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00131035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00266236 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066175 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,742.39 or 0.94149972 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,519,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,490,195 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

