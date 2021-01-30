ZClassic (ZCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,972.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $47,972.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.24 or 0.00245118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00103695 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00030974 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,103,167 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZClassic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

