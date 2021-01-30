Zeepin Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $166,527.63 and approximately $30,981.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00132005 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00264395 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065636 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,225.67 or 0.97807698 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

