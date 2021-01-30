Zeepin Trading Up 5.7% This Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $172,587.43 and $29,485.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.77 or 0.00130524 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00066474 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00262547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00065200 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,166.72 or 0.90872321 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zeepin Coin Trading

Zeepin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.