Zel Price Hits $0.0270 on Exchanges (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, Zel has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $507,049.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00246548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00105760 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00031550 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,867,975 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

