Zel Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Zel has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $383,756.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.63 or 0.00252501 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00106542 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00030969 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,895,500 coins. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

