Zelwin (ZLW) 24 Hour Volume Tops $671,126.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. Zelwin has a market cap of $308.73 million and $671,126.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zelwin token can currently be bought for approximately $4.37 or 0.00012697 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zelwin has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00130441 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00066229 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00261811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00064928 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,924.94 or 0.89855849 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,647,983 tokens. The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

Buying and Selling Zelwin

Zelwin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

