Zen Protocol Price Up 36.1% Over Last Week (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 36.1% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $437.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zen Protocol

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

