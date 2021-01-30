Zenfuse Market Capitalization Achieves $4.30 Million (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Zenfuse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and $293,482.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 29.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068635 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.26 or 0.00912394 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,621.74 or 0.04723511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018512 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse Token Trading

Zenfuse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

