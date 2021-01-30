ZENZO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,185.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. ZENZO has a market capitalization of $647,298.47 and $3,185.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00193092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000238 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009648 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003028 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Xevan hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO's total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

