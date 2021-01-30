ZEON Trading Up 51.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ZEON token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $270,622.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00070169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $308.65 or 0.00911281 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00056063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.47 or 0.04565852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00030730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018653 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

