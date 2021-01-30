Zero (ZER) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $92,486.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $92,486.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00251173 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00106065 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031102 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000623 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,594,940 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

