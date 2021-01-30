Zetacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,150.00 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market cap of $94,662.79 and approximately $5,150.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,128.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.03 or 0.01210223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.64 or 0.00526362 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00042461 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002271 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,355,264 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

