Zetacoin (ZET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $122,967.84

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Zetacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Zetacoin has a market cap of $122,967.84 and $6,220.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zetacoin has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,774.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.21 or 0.01184941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00519711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038094 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002281 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,353,063 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.