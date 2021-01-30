Zeusshield Price Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $203,914.84 and $1,551.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00068378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.01 or 0.00909920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,518.24 or 0.04499727 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019208 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00028797 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

