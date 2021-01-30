Zilla (ZLA) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $156,942.86 and approximately $14,421.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00913951 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00051317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.15 or 0.04601165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00029672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018700 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

