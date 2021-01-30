Zilliqa Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $808.07 million and approximately $260.46 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00090874 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003376 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00012697 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,187,452,536 coins and its circulating supply is 10,895,985,383 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.