ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Up 122.4% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ZKSwap token can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00005723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market cap of $77.61 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 122.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00131895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00264896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00066528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00065460 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,561.09 or 0.93089231 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

ZKSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.