Zloadr Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zloadr has a total market cap of $50,361.86 and approximately $59,293.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zloadr has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00068759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $310.18 or 0.00912625 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.54 or 0.04485542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00031012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019045 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

Zloadr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

