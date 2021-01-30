Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $408.94

Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) (LON:ZTF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $408.94 and traded as high as $415.00. Zotefoams plc (ZTF.L) shares last traded at $415.00, with a volume of 162,384 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 391.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 408.94. The firm has a market cap of £201.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

