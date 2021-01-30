ZrCoin (ZRC) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $59,068.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00132066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065811 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,787.22 or 0.96764410 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

