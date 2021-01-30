Zuflo Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14,897.00 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zuflo Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $52,523.46 and $14,897.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00049317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00131035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00266236 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066175 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,742.39 or 0.94149972 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

Zuflo Coin Token Trading

Zuflo Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zuflo Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

