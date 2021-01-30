ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $460,778.00

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 29.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 27.1% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $460,778.00 and $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 150.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 70.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 46.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

