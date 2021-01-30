Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Up 163.1% in January

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 163.1% from the December 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $39.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZURVY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.