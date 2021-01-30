Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New $13 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 71,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock valued at $112,858,291. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

Shares of DIS opened at $168.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $305.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average of $141.46.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

